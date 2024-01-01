rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906444
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8906444

A new map of the Brittish Isles shewing their antient people, cities, and towns of note, in the time of the Romans : dedicated to His Highness William, Duke of Glocester

