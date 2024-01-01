https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906444Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A new map of the Brittish Isles shewing their antient people, cities, and towns of note, in the time of the Romans : dedicated to His Highness William, Duke of Glocester Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906444View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2628 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9949 x 7469 px | 300 dpiFree Download A new map of the Brittish Isles shewing their antient people, cities, and towns of note, in the time of the Romans : dedicated to His Highness William, Duke of Glocester More