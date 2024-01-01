rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906513
A map of the world on a globular projection : exhibiting particularly the nautical researches of Captain James Cook, F.R.S. : with all the recent discoveries to the present time

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8906513

View License

