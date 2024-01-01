https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906675Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The Empire State Building and television tower, overlooking mid-town Manhattan, New York City Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906675View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 779 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2152 x 3316 px | 300 dpiFree Download The Empire State Building and television tower, overlooking mid-town Manhattan, New York City More