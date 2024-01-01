https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906706Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text T. s. s. Olympia, General Steam Navigation Co. Ltd of Greece, Greek line Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906706View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 825 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2406 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6716 x 4617 px | 300 dpiFree Download T. s. s. Olympia, General Steam Navigation Co. Ltd of Greece, Greek line More