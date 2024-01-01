https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906713Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Three of the greatest requisites of an enterprising housekeeper - Copco, Cottolene, Gold Dust washing powder Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906713View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2019 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2236 x 3160 px | 300 dpiFree Download Three of the greatest requisites of an enterprising housekeeper - Copco, Cottolene, Gold Dust washing powder More