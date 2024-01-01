https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906733Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text "Galyan's Super Market", largest dollar volume super market in Indiana, 1102 W. 16th St. -- 4411 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906733View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 763 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2124 x 3340 px | 300 dpiFree Download "Galyan's Super Market", largest dollar volume super market in Indiana, 1102 W. 16th St. -- 4411 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana More