https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906742Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Barnum & Bailey's new superb spectacle Cleopatra : A dazzling world story tremendously told by 1250 characters on a stage space bigger than 100 theatres Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906742View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 889 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2594 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5317 x 3941 px | 300 dpiFree Download Barnum & Bailey's new superb spectacle Cleopatra : A dazzling world story tremendously told by 1250 characters on a stage space bigger than 100 theatres More