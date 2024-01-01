https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906770Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text They'll do it every time... by Hatlo. Optimism is not yet dead in this country. They'll do it every time Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906770View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 761 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3304 x 2095 px | 300 dpiFree Download They'll do it every time... by Hatlo. Optimism is not yet dead in this country. They'll do it every time More