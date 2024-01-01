rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906776
Two of the Army's tremendous army armada, one of the super flying fortresses and a mighty air transport as they…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Two of the Army's tremendous army armada, one of the super flying fortresses and a mighty air transport as they pass in the clouds during air maneuvers

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8906776

View License

Two of the Army's tremendous army armada, one of the super flying fortresses and a mighty air transport as they pass in the clouds during air maneuvers

More