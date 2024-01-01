https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906975Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Fort Necessity, site of Washington's first real battle, on National Highway, 11 miles east of Uniontown, Pa. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8906975View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 763 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3289 x 2092 px | 300 dpiFree Download Fort Necessity, site of Washington's first real battle, on National Highway, 11 miles east of Uniontown, Pa. More