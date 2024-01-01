https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907005Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text "Our nation's pride" is her beautiful daughters, of whom the most beautiful type is here reproduced in miniature from McEntee's celebrated oil painting. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907005View LicenseJPEGLarge 2155 x 3052 px | 300 dpiFree Download "Our nation's pride" is her beautiful daughters, of whom the most beautiful type is here reproduced in miniature from McEntee's celebrated oil painting. More