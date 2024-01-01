rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
F. W. Lucas & Co., dealers in fashionable boots and shoes at popular prices, New England one price shoe store, 186 Essex Street, Salem.

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

