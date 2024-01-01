rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907027
Candee - The winds may blow, and the rains may beat, but what cares she? The rubbers that cover these shapely…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Candee - The winds may blow, and the rains may beat, but what cares she? The rubbers that cover these shapely feet are stamped "Candee."

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8907027

View License

Candee - The winds may blow, and the rains may beat, but what cares she? The rubbers that cover these shapely feet are stamped "Candee."

More