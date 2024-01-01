https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907028Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Mount Rainier, America's noblest peak, massive white Mt. Rainier, Washington, bursts into view when the North Coast Limited tops Stampede Pass in the Cascade Mountains. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907028View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 753 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2086 x 3325 px | 300 dpiFree Download Mount Rainier, America's noblest peak, massive white Mt. Rainier, Washington, bursts into view when the North Coast Limited tops Stampede Pass in the Cascade Mountains. More