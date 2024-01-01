rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907101
Lloyd's new political chart, 1861 : with a map of the United States, showing the free states, border slave…
Lloyd's new political chart, 1861 : with a map of the United States, showing the free states, border slave states, cotton states, and territories, in different colors

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8907101

View License

Lloyd's new political chart, 1861 : with a map of the United States, showing the free states, border slave states, cotton states, and territories, in different colors

