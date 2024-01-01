https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907134Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Thus saith the lord: Ye have not hearken'd unto me in proclaiming liberty Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907134View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 834 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2431 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5088 x 7324 px | 300 dpiFree Download Thus saith the lord: Ye have not hearken'd unto me in proclaiming liberty More