https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907152
Map of the state of New Hampshire : looking over our whole country from east to west, let me ask if such a map…
Map of the state of New Hampshire : looking over our whole country from east to west, let me ask if such a map was ever before presented to the eye - Daniel Webster

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8907152

View License

