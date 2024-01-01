https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907166Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Case's map of the United States, the British provinces, Mexico, and part of the West Indies : compiled from the latest government maps and other official sources Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907166View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1039 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3029 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 16289 x 14099 px | 300 dpiFree Download Case's map of the United States, the British provinces, Mexico, and part of the West Indies : compiled from the latest government maps and other official sources More