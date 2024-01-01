rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907168
Catholic America : a pictorial map portraying the contribution of Catholics in the development of the United…
Catholic America : a pictorial map portraying the contribution of Catholics in the development of the United States of America 1492 to 1946

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8907168

View License

