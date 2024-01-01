https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907189Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text New Jersey showing forest area and its relation to the principal watersheds Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907189View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 886 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2585 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8466 x 11463 px | 300 dpiFree Download New Jersey showing forest area and its relation to the principal watersheds More