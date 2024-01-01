rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907212
Plan of Elizabeth Islands (Naushon, Pasque, and the Wepeckalt Islands) made by Henry H. Crapo, dated 1837 …
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8907212

View License

