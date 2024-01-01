https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Plan of Elizabeth Islands (Naushon, Pasque, and the Wepeckalt Islands) made by Henry H. Crapo, dated 1837 Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907212View LicenseJPEGLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1140 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1996 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7725 x 4405 px | 300 dpiFree Download Plan of Elizabeth Islands (Naushon, Pasque, and the Wepeckalt Islands) made by Henry H. Crapo, dated 1837 More