https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907233Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text To her most excellent majesty Queen Victoria this hydrographical map of the British Isles, exhibiting the geographical distribution of the inland waters Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907233View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 824 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2404 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5010 x 7293 px | 300 dpiFree Download To her most excellent majesty Queen Victoria this hydrographical map of the British Isles, exhibiting the geographical distribution of the inland waters More