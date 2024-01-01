rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907234
A map of the West-Indies &c. Mexico or New Spain : also ye trade winds, and ye several tracts made by ye galeons…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A map of the West-Indies &c. Mexico or New Spain : also ye trade winds, and ye several tracts made by ye galeons and flota from place to place

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8907234

View License

A map of the West-Indies &c. Mexico or New Spain : also ye trade winds, and ye several tracts made by ye galeons and flota from place to place

More