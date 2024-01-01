rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Map of the United States of America, the British provinces, Mexico, the West Indies and Central America, with part of New Granada and Venezuela

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8907240

View License

