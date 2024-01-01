rawpixel
Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8907254

Plan showing the locality of the formation and the route of the procession of Knights Templar, August 27, 1895 : issued for the Triennial Committee, Boston, Mass

