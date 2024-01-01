https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907274Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Geological map of portions of Hastings, Haliburton and Peterborough Counties, Province of Ontario : (Bancroft map) Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907274View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1030 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3003 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6287 x 5394 px | 300 dpiFree Download Geological map of portions of Hastings, Haliburton and Peterborough Counties, Province of Ontario : (Bancroft map) More