https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Boy and girl in historical costume, boy holding an umbrella over the girl as it rains. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8907478View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 793 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2686 x 1776 px | 300 dpiFree Download Boy and girl in historical costume, boy holding an umbrella over the girl as it rains. More