Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagelaughing buddhabuddhareligionlaughingperson photovintage suneat womanpublic domain summerBronze laughing Buddha. 3 Feet High -- 3 Feet Wide, 200 Years Old. More than 300 pounds. Owned by Savoy Inn -- Freeport -- Long IslandOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 783 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2195 x 3365 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeach vlog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694032/beach-vlog-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800171/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBuddhism & inner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830530/buddhism-inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseWoman Traveler Thailand Destination Culture Concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16890/premium-photo-image-buddha-activity-adventureView licenseSummer party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570378/summer-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDeath of the Historical Buddha (Nehan-zu), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613285/death-the-historical-buddha-nehan-zu-japanFree Image from public domain licenseAwaken the mind quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632999/awaken-the-mind-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseYoung woman traveling through Thailandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16847/premium-photo-image-activity-adventure-ancientView licenseBeach vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14690703/beach-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseJingoji Sutra and Wrapperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946533/jingoji-sutra-and-wrapperFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571788/summer-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseFilling Cartridges at the United States Arsenal, at Watertown, Massachusetts (from "Harper's Weekly," Vol. 5, no. 238, cover)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7989672/image-wood-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140364/vesak-day-poster-templateView licenseThe Last Toilet of Charlotte Cordayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7978047/the-last-toilet-charlotte-cordayFree Image from public domain licenseSummer woman collage element, vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10739252/summer-woman-collage-element-vector-illustrationView licenseStele commissioned by Helian Ziyue (赫蓮子悅)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491094/stele-commissioned-helian-ziyueFree Image from public domain licenseSummer woman 3D remix vector illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10786713/summer-woman-remix-vector-illustrationView licenseA Gatha (Contemplative Verse) by Fu Daishi (497-569)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234820/gatha-contemplative-verse-daishi-497-569Free Image from public domain licenseSummer photo contest Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092936/summer-photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePhillis Wheatleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124149/phillis-wheatleyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer woman png sticker, vector illustration transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10607159/summer-woman-png-sticker-vector-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Lady by John Singleton Copleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038368/portrait-lady-john-singleton-copleyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer specials Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117418/summer-specials-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist and the two thieves crucifiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262599/christ-and-the-two-thieves-crucifiedFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseWoman taking a selfie in a parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915192/woman-taking-selfie-parkView licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSummer holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12917100/summer-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseSummer blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395348/summer-blog-banner-templateView licenseVesak day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14455669/vesak-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseWhat i eat Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933292/what-eat-facebook-post-templateView licenseVesak day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14455654/vesak-day-instagram-post-templateView license