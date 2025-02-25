Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterwar posterswarvintage propaganda kidharpers bazaarpostersaturday evening postpropagandaMy daddy bought me a government bond of the Third Liberty Loan, did yours?Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 812 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3239 x 4789 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrder coal now.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907496/order-coal-nowFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969832/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSave the products of the land. Eat more fish -- they feed themselveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905385/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546859/business-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn education for you. Join the tanks U.S. Armyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905372/image-paper-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640653/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseHave you a Red Cross service flag?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905414/image-arts-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseFamily dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969795/family-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTeufel hunden. German nickname for U.S. Marines. Devil dog recruiting stationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907530/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseE-E-E-Yah-Yip. Go over with U.S. Marineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905371/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLogistic services Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249615/logistic-services-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license10,000,000 members by Christmas. On Christmas Eve a candle in every window and Red Cross members in every homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907452/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain licenseRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseJoin the army air service. Be an American eagle!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905417/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseWholesome -- nutritious. Foods from cornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905381/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640655/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseHelp him to help U.S.! Help the horse to save the soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905418/image-arts-vintage-lightFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseI Want You for U.S. Armyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905115/want-you-for-us-armyFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006796/thanksgiving-recipe-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeapons for liberty. U.S.A. bondshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905382/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love reminder quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640593/self-love-reminder-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpirit of 1917https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907492/spirit-1917Free Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseJewish war sufferers. Shall they plead in vain?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907931/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bazaar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725414/christmas-bazaar-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnited we are strong. United we will winhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905387/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638907/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseFight or buy bonds. Third Liberty Loanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905377/image-arts-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYou buy a Liberty Bond lest I perishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905383/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640636/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseBefore sunset. Buy a U.S. government bond of the 2nd Liberty Loan of 1917https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907454/image-art-vintage-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseThe spirit of America. Joinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905386/the-spirit-america-joinFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639064/military-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseVictory is a question of staminahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907527/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license