Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage bazaartroy19th centurypaintings artpersonartfeathersvintageCompliments of William H. Frear, Troy Bazaar.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1063 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2880 x 3252 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCompliments of William H. Frear, Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907546/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLadies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907680/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSave money on anything in dry goods, or fancy goods, go to Frear's Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907752/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908623/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907557/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908625/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908611/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with a Parasol poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22958188/image-claude-monet-face-lightView licenseWilliam H. Frear. Again enlarged and improved, Troy Cash Bazaar. "I hear the soft note of the echoing voice of an'old, old…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907779/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam H. Frear. Again enlarged and improved, Troy Cash Bazaar. "If love is a nettle that makes you smart, then why do you…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907780/image-art-vintage-heartFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908624/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563699/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCompliments of Hugh McCusker, 261 River St., Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906533/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party summer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733985/beach-party-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrear's Bazaar, a busy place.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907587/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt Frear's Bazaar you can save money on your staple and fancy dry goods.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906473/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944634/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAutumn fashions, fall importations, latest novelties. You are invited to examine Frear's Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907409/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907516/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907515/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906470/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseEvery dep't crowded with the rarest bargains in new spring goods, Frear's Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906731/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license