Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain owlsdepartment storevintage fall cardstroypublic domain vintage owlvintage bazaarall public domain advertisementsvintage postcard animalElegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine Frear's Troy Bazaar.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 712 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1614 x 2719 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage romantic postcard mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20812759/vintage-romantic-postcard-mockup-customizable-designView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908625/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915928/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907680/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShop now Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957528/shop-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLadies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStore card Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721074/store-card-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908611/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseSave money on anything in dry goods, or fancy goods, go to Frear's Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907752/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShop for free Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9340117/shop-for-free-instagram-post-templateView licenseWilliam H. Frear. Again enlarged and improved, Troy Cash Bazaar. "I hear the soft note of the echoing voice of an'old, old…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907779/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCredit card poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954417/credit-card-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCompliments of William H. Frear, Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907518/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStore credit Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497789/store-credit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAutumn fashions, fall importations, latest novelties. You are invited to examine Frear's Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907409/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908623/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseCredit card guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713056/credit-card-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCredit cards poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953724/credit-cards-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrear's Troy Cash Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908624/frears-troy-cash-bazaarFree Image from public domain licenseCredit card guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11293786/credit-card-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam H. Frear. Again enlarged and improved, Troy Cash Bazaar. "If love is a nettle that makes you smart, then why do you…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907780/image-art-vintage-heartFree Image from public domain licenseCredit card Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954397/credit-card-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCompliments of William H. Frear, Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907546/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmart shopping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546813/smart-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAt Frear's Bazaar you can save money on your staple and fancy dry goods.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906473/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCredit card advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9834713/credit-card-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrear's Bazaar, a busy place.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907587/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCredit cards Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953722/credit-cards-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEvery dep't crowded with the rarest bargains in new spring goods, Frear's Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906731/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBills management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737419/bills-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907516/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770260/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFor the best summer bargains go to Frears Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906568/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCredit card Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483624/credit-card-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFor the best summer bargains go to Frears Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCredit card Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684614/credit-card-instagram-post-templateView licenseCompliments of Hugh McCusker, 261 River St., Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906533/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license