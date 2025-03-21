Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagepantaloonspectacles public domainvintage cardvintage menvintage soap advertisementvintage posterpostcardsoapDobbins Electric Soap - "The lean and slipper'd pantaloon with spectacles on nose."Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 712 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1818 x 3063 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseDandy Soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907582/dandy-soapFree Image from public domain licenseVintage romantic postcard mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20812759/vintage-romantic-postcard-mockup-customizable-designView licenseMerrick Thread Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907887/merrick-thread-coFree Image from public domain licenseNewspaper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497599/newspaper-editable-mockupView licenseB. T. Babbitt's Best Soap New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907461/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMysterious road poster editable template, travel aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7498627/imageView licenseScourenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906236/scoureneFree Image from public domain licensePoster, invitation card mockup, event advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416237/imageView licenseLautz Bro's and Co.'s Soaps, Buffalo, N. Y. "Established 1853."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907733/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation poster editable template, yes you can texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497303/imageView licenseWyandotte products clean clean. Ask your supply man. Wyandotte Sanitary Cleaner and Cleanserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906798/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable music festival poster template, colorful modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399295/imageView licenseClear the track - B. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907507/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258506/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licenseChas L. Davis, as Alvin Joslin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908568/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseTravel aesthetic poster editable template, man using binocularshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7498749/imageView licenseWhite Swan Soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906290/white-swan-soapFree Image from public domain licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseSapolio.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906242/sapolioFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf flyer mockup on wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263019/leaf-flyer-mockup-wallView licenseTry Lavine for washinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905340/try-lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage-style diary book promotion with special offer text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611314/vintage-style-diary-book-promotion-with-special-offer-text-editable-designView licenseUse Lautz Bro's. & Co's. Marseilles White Soap.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907943/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoster, invitation card mockup, event advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398076/imageView licenseWelcome Soap - Curtis, David & Co, Boston, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907961/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover editable mockup, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642037/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView licenseB. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906032/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBrochure, flyer mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962849/brochure-flyer-mockup-editable-designView licenseA fly. J. Merrill & Son, booksellers and stationers, 37 Merrimack Street, Lowell, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907598/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable subway poster mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23933829/editable-subway-poster-mockup-customizable-designView licenseWestland Safety Lamp Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907960/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable business branding mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206197/editable-business-branding-mockup-designView licenseTry Lavine for washinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907944/try-lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter e-cards poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878805/love-letter-e-cards-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseKendall M'f'g Co.'s Leader Soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907741/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12925924/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseThe biggest things ever put into water - Soapine did ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907463/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14367957/sports-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licensePratt's Astral Oilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907852/pratts-astral-oilFree Image from public domain license