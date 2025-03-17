Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagetoothpaste advertisementtoothpastevintage sweetsrumorpublic domainvintage library cardspowderminnieAlike, the world over. Minnie - Did you know Kate Smith was engaged? Carrie - Why, you don't say! How did that happen? Minnie - Rumor says her teeth are so white and her breath so sweet from using Hood's Tooth Powder, he couldn't resist.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 758 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1731 x 2742 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEnergy bar editable mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12139138/energy-bar-editable-mockup-product-packagingView licenseDid you know that this cocoa of Van Houten's makes the most delicious breakfast beverage in the world?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907578/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFrosted cookies label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787306/frosted-cookies-label-template-editable-designView licenseHood's latest - Hood's Tooth Powder whitens and beautifies the teeth, sweetens the breath, and hardens the gums.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905333/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseRipped newspaper illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737052/image-border-person-artsView licenseVintage birthday Instagram post template, cake illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395843/imageView licenseDon't fail to see Corinne and her 30 merriemakers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906534/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower Instagram post template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7397289/imageView licenseRipped newspaper psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737051/ripped-newspaper-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree shades of tea poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21985503/three-shades-tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRipped newspaper, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16685982/ripped-newspaper-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDog birthday Instagram post template, cute pet photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7394372/imageView licensePolice: What causes the excitement? Don't you see? -- Jacquots blacking!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday Instagram post template, cake illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396133/imageView licenseRipped newspaper png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737050/png-frame-borderView licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseOriental Tooth Paste, an unrivalled preparation for cleansing, beautifying & preserving the teeth & gums.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907938/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInvitation card mockup, realistic paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7448229/invitation-card-mockup-realistic-paperView licenseThe biggest things ever put into water - Soapine did ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907463/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816032/image-background-texture-paperView licenseCompliments of the Sterling baking powder.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907550/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate bar poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14725498/chocolate-bar-poster-template-editable-designView licenseIf I am Darwin's grandpa, it follows don't you see, that what is good for man and beast, is doubly good for me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906987/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHeckers' perfect baking powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908035/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseThis cake is a humbug but there is no humbug about a cake of Sapolio. But don't let anyone give you a humbug in place of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906773/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSweet sixteen birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770469/sweet-sixteen-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClear the track - B. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907507/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mall's advertisement sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140812/editable-malls-advertisement-sign-mockupView licenseB. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906032/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896814/happy-wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDon't stop tobacco but take Baco=Curo, the only scientific cure for the tobacco habit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907718/image-paper-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party poster, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe A B C Class.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907421/the-classFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday cupcakes Instagram post template, food photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7392890/imageView licenseSing-a-song of sixpence. It makes splendid biscuits and cakes. Try it! Aunt Sally Baking Powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908061/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday wishes instagram post template, Instant photo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398280/imageView license"Our nation's pride" is her beautiful daughters, of whom the most beautiful type is here reproduced in miniature from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907005/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license