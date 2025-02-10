Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagegluevintage labelsvintage food labeladvertisementposterbottle vintagevintage advertisingvintage advertisement drinkAlways ready for use, Royal Glue mends everythingOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1133 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1909 x 1803 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew wine collection poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20920527/new-wine-collection-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFreese's Cementine mends without heat such articles as china, glass, wood &c.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907663/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIrish whiskey poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12048002/irish-whiskey-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis cake is a humbug but there is no humbug about a cake of Sapolio. But don't let anyone give you a humbug in place of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906773/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730868/craft-beer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEdward Malley & Co, Chapel, Temple and Center Sts., New Haven, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907019/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBooze up confidence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12048011/booze-confidence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRex Brand Extract of Beef. Omaha, U. S. A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907045/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDrink carton editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599248/drink-carton-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseOiline Dressinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908693/oiline-dressingFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne bottle mockup, product packaging designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501792/champagne-bottle-mockup-product-packaging-designView licenseUse Boston Coach Oilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907787/use-boston-coach-oilFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic champagne dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769090/romantic-champagne-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDouble distilled bay rumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907556/double-distilled-bay-rumFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549885/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmerican Biscuit and M'f'g co. Manufacturers of high class biscuits and crackers. Always ask for the "Parrot Brand"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906434/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669262/community-remixView licenseLautz Bro's and Co.'s Soaps, Buffalo, N. Y. "Established 1853."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907733/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWine bottle editable mockup, drink packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617737/wine-bottle-editable-mockup-drink-packagingView licenseHealthful. Palatable. A superior article for puddings & jellies.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908031/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612298/beer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDandy Soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907582/dandy-soapFree Image from public domain licenseWine holiday edition poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915509/wine-holiday-edition-poster-template-editable-designView licensePerfumed with Read's Grand Duchess Perfume, elegant & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907932/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVineyard tour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714596/vineyard-tour-poster-templateView licenseThe Armour Canning Co. Pork and beans with tomato sauce. Chicago, U. S. A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906911/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licensePillsbury's Best is the best .This flour is always on top.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseToday's deal poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718909/todays-deal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOur mamma's use Pearline.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907110/our-mammas-use-pearlineFree Image from public domain licenseFood ad poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789823/food-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseMay Bloomer, Palmer, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908749/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWine bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714916/wine-bar-poster-templateView licenseRubenstein. Thomas. Materna. Nilsson. Patti. Liszt. Mozart. Wagner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907042/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDairy milk poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060951/dairy-milk-poster-templateView licenseThurbers' Pride of the Kitchen Soap. For cleaning scouring & polishing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906265/image-flower-roses-artsFree Image from public domain licenseWine bottle editable mockup, drink packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623745/wine-bottle-editable-mockup-drink-packagingView licenseDainty Desserts are easily made with Campfire Marshmallows, the original foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907014/image-arts-burger-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseThe Standard Rotary Shuttle - Noiseless. Rapid. Simple. Durable. "Two in one" lock stitch, chain stitch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908779/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license