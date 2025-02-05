rawpixel
1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
advertisingcoats best six cordenglish huntsvintage advertisement threadfish public domainvintage paintingspointing painting19th century
J. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905342/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ladies' use best six cord spool cotton, J. & P. Coats' warranted 200 yards.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907872/image-arrows-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain license
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907834/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907966/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907828/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906361/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907831/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907829/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906363/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J & P. Coats' thread, best six cord cotton for sewing machines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907838/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908788/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
We never fade!! J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908007/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907832/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton, white, black & colors.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907841/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J. & P. Coats' white, black & colored. Best six cord spool cotton for hand and machine. See the other side for fable.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906391/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907835/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50. White, black and colors for hand & machine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907842/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Merrick Thread Co. Best Six Cord 50. Cupid chained.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907884/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906364/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license