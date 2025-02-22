Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postcardhagansvintage library cardsemboss flowervintage flowers public domainvintagegreeting card public domainvintage greeting cardHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 768 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2602 x 1665 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEngagement party invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981011/engagement-party-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906569/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePaper postcard editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592154/paper-postcard-editable-mockup-elementView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906570/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932219/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907614/image-paper-flower-artsFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932212/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906574/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBridal Shower invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101291/bridal-shower-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907612/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card mockup set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663810/wedding-invitation-card-mockup-set-editable-designView licenseHagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St. (1870–1900) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184851/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFloral mood board mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9148708/floral-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView licenseThurbers' strictly pure flavoring extractshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLetters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771924/letters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA happy Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907613/happy-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseLetters Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654935/letters-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLadies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseNew Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907707/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932215/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView licenseNew Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907670/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTis the season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView licenseElegant fabrics, suitings and garments for early fall, now open in all departments. You are cordially invited to examine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907557/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9871599/love-letter-template-editable-textView licenseStereoscopic views.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906631/stereoscopic-viewsFree Image from public domain licenseLetter and envelope mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168103/letter-and-envelope-mockup-editable-designView licenseVanilla, Vanilla Planifolia - Bugbee & Brownell, fine flavoring extracts, Providence, Rhode Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908081/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9763741/get-well-soon-card-template-editable-textView licenseA merry Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906600/merry-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's Greetings card theme customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197475/image-transparent-png-torn-paperView licenseSeidlitine Seidlitz Powders, five cents eachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908746/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685882/merry-christmas-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseAmerican Biscuit and M'f'g co. Manufacturers of high class biscuits and crackers. Always ask for the "Parrot Brand"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906434/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, realistic paper, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071857/poster-mockup-realistic-paper-customizable-advertisementView licenseI use celluloid eye-glasseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907947/use-celluloid-eye-glassesFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card mockup, editable flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189206/wedding-invitation-card-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView licenseMay all friends to each other be, as true, as I, my friend, to thee!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907671/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEastmans Extract, wild roses, delicate & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907694/image-flowers-roses-artsFree Image from public domain license