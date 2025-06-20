rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
J. P. Tuckerman, importer and manufacturer of jewelry for men's wear, 658 Broadway, New York
Save
Edit Image
catjewelry storevintagejewelrycat images vintagepublic domaincats 19th centuryvintage dog
New collection Instagram post template, editable design
New collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643475/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Singer
Singer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908740/singerFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template, editable design
New collection Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733792/new-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
"The Champion"
"The Champion"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908027/the-championFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template, editable design
New collection blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752015/new-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Compliments of the Sterling baking powder.
Compliments of the Sterling baking powder.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907550/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop flyer template, dog & cat photo
Pet shop flyer template, dog & cat photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388556/pet-shop-flyer-template-dog-cat-photoView license
Royal Java - Important to housekeepers! Ask for and insist upon having Dwinell, Hayward & Co's Royal Java, the finest coffee…
Royal Java - Important to housekeepers! Ask for and insist upon having Dwinell, Hayward & Co's Royal Java, the finest coffee…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop Instagram post template, dog & cat photo
Pet shop Instagram post template, dog & cat photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388541/imageView license
Humphrey's Witch Hazel Oil, the great household remedy
Humphrey's Witch Hazel Oil, the great household remedy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906177/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop Twitter post template, dog & cat photo
Pet shop Twitter post template, dog & cat photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388487/pet-shop-twitter-post-template-dog-cat-photoView license
Hoyt's German Cologne perfumed with fragrant & lasting
Hoyt's German Cologne perfumed with fragrant & lasting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907794/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop Instagram story template, dog & cat photo
Pet shop Instagram story template, dog & cat photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388531/imageView license
Afghan warriors. H. A. Bartlett & Co., Philadelphia & Boston - blacking, bluing, stove polish
Afghan warriors. H. A. Bartlett & Co., Philadelphia & Boston - blacking, bluing, stove polish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907408/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Merchant's Gargling Oil. A liniment for man & beast.
Merchant's Gargling Oil. A liniment for man & beast.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907777/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop blog banner template
Pet shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12946566/pet-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
A fly. J. Merrill & Son, booksellers and stationers, 37 Merrimack Street, Lowell, Mass.
A fly. J. Merrill & Son, booksellers and stationers, 37 Merrimack Street, Lowell, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907598/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beauty store Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959247/beauty-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Autumn fashions, fall importations, latest novelties. You are invited to examine Frear's Bazaar.
Autumn fashions, fall importations, latest novelties. You are invited to examine Frear's Bazaar.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907409/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Swimwear summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Swimwear summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956487/swimwear-summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Edward Malley & Co, Chapel, Temple and Center Sts., New Haven, Conn.
Edward Malley & Co, Chapel, Temple and Center Sts., New Haven, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907019/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop presentation slide template, dog & cat photo
Pet shop presentation slide template, dog & cat photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396107/imageView license
Burley and Company. Porcelain pottery and glassware.
Burley and Company. Porcelain pottery and glassware.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906694/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9749641/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Colburn's Phila. Mustard
Colburn's Phila. Mustard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906932/colburns-phila-mustardFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop Instagram post template, editable text
Pet shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956668/pet-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907018/image-plant-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Frear's Bazaar, a busy place.
Frear's Bazaar, a busy place.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907587/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet food bowl editable mockup
Pet food bowl editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441499/pet-food-bowl-editable-mockupView license
"It's easy to dye with Diamond Dyes."
"It's easy to dye with Diamond Dyes."
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907830/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hair accessories blog banner template, editable text
Hair accessories blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504897/hair-accessories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap
Pet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907848/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cat adoption Instagram post template, editable text
Cat adoption Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550824/cat-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine.
White, black & colors for hand & machine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908021/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Retro collection poster template, editable text & design
Retro collection poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546521/retro-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Compliments of the "Domestic"
Compliments of the "Domestic"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907022/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license