Edit ImageCrop64SaveSaveEdit Imageangelchristmas public domainvintage christmaschristmasangel paintingangels public domainchristmas flowerarchangelMay Christmas be bright and happy.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 771 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2560 x 3984 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWalter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684987/png-adult-angel-archangelView licenseMay Christmas be bright and happy. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16223767/image-angel-flowers-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePillsbury's Best is the best .This flour is always on top.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715818/the-annunciations-angel-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA happy Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907613/happy-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907516/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA merry Christmas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906600/merry-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715833/the-annunciations-angel-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSleeping Love, Godey's Lady's Bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906237/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906470/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533664/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView licenseThe A B C Class.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907421/the-classFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715781/the-annunciations-angel-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn search of flowers for Taylor's Premium Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905335/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseMay all friends to each other be, as true, as I, my friend, to thee!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907671/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView licenseSpencerian steel penshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908752/spencerian-steel-pensFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Carol, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519472/christmas-carol-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseIvorine, the wonderful cleanserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907723/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView license"A merry Christmas."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907603/merry-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseLove angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA merry Christmas card. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16223746/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAngel in flower field remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003580/angel-flower-field-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWarner Bro's Coralinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908092/warner-bros-coralineFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseLadies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBalm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908045/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMerrick Thread Co. 60https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907889/merrick-thread-coFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurch & Phalen, Troy, N. Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907515/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseMaltinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908077/maltineFree Image from public domain license