19th centuryanimalpostcardlibrary cardchicken advertisingvintage library cardstrade cards soappostcards public domainHasn't scratched yet!!! Bon Ami, the best scouring soap made.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 880 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2733 x 2005 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 