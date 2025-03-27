Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagepaper dollsephemerabetty paper dollpublic domain paper dollsvintage paperpublic domain polka dotspolka dotpaper toysBetty paper dollOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 570 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1855 x 3902 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAntique objects collage computer wallpaper, ephemera background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101811/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseAlice paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907647/alice-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage background, ephemera style, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101795/antique-objects-collage-background-ephemera-style-editable-designView licenseDiana paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907708/diana-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage, ephemera style, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101788/antique-objects-collage-ephemera-style-editable-designView licenseCarol paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907709/carol-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage png sticker, ephemera style, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072859/antique-objects-collage-png-sticker-ephemera-style-editable-designView licenseBetty paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907712/betty-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage iPhone wallpaper, ephemera background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101815/antique-objects-collage-iphone-wallpaper-ephemera-background-editable-designView licenseBilly paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907697/billy-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769185/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseRita paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907763/rita-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124955/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseBarbara paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907703/barbara-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124953/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseIda paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907743/ida-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123728/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseGloria paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907714/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081970/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseAlice paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905603/alice-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterfly, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124957/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseIda paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907759/ida-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterfly, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123731/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseJoan paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907746/joan-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135985/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView licenseBabs paper doll with one hand outhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908179/image-paper-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterfly iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124956/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseDot paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905639/dot-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterfly iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123730/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseAnn paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906135/ann-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseDream big quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763379/dream-big-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBetty paper doll with head turned to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905597/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832594/paper-collage-background-editable-designView licenseRichard paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907768/richard-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage phone wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832730/paper-collage-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseAlice paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905588/alice-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseSleeping baby quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763321/sleeping-baby-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseIda paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907736/ida-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832647/paper-collage-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDot paper doll accessorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907711/dot-paper-doll-accessoriesFree Image from public domain license