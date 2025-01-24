rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
Save
Edit Image
vintage mailvintage sewingvintage kidsvintage postcardposterpublic domain sewingpublic sewingvintage advertisement sewing
Vintage letters & postcards Instagram post template
Vintage letters & postcards Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700013/vintage-letters-postcards-instagram-post-templateView license
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
New Home Sewing Machine Co. 30 Union Square, New York and Orange Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907670/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Book cover editable mockup, realistic publishing
Book cover editable mockup, realistic publishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642037/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView license
A happy Christmas.
A happy Christmas.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907613/happy-christmasFree Image from public domain license
International mail express poster template, customizable design
International mail express poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878799/international-mail-express-poster-template-customizable-designView license
I use celluloid eye-glasses
I use celluloid eye-glasses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907947/use-celluloid-eye-glassesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamps mockup, editable design
Vintage postage stamps mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221800/vintage-postage-stamps-mockup-editable-designView license
O.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
O.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906996/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
School admission poster template, editable text and design
School admission poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670008/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ladies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.
Ladies: Visit Frear's for summer dress goods, fans, parasols, gloves, etc. Troy Bazaar.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907873/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
DIY crafts poster template, editable text and design
DIY crafts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976277/diy-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Poster, invitation card mockup, event advertisement
Poster, invitation card mockup, event advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416237/imageView license
"Domestic"
"Domestic"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908703/domesticFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17704472/embroidery-kits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stereoscopic views.
Stereoscopic views.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906631/stereoscopic-viewsFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template, editable design
Kids book poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView license
Merrick Thread Co. 60
Merrick Thread Co. 60
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907889/merrick-thread-coFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, floral design
Editable poster mockup, floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10212422/editable-poster-mockup-floral-designView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906570/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable moodboard mockup design
Editable moodboard mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11258506/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906574/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, realistic paper, customizable advertisement
Poster mockup, realistic paper, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071857/poster-mockup-realistic-paper-customizable-advertisementView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907614/image-paper-flower-artsFree Image from public domain license
Family first poster template
Family first poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516652/family-first-poster-templateView license
Thurbers' strictly pure flavoring extracts
Thurbers' strictly pure flavoring extracts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and design
Vintage letters & postcards Facebook post template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149839/png-leaf-treeView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906475/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Leaf flyer mockup on wall
Leaf flyer mockup on wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263019/leaf-flyer-mockup-wallView license
Haute nouveaute, Mme. Demorest's reliable patterns. In sizes, illustrated & described. "What to wear," 15 cts. 7 1/2 stg.…
Haute nouveaute, Mme. Demorest's reliable patterns. In sizes, illustrated & described. "What to wear," 15 cts. 7 1/2 stg.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907798/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market, editable template
Festive holidays market, editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
American Biscuit and M'f'g co. Manufacturers of high class biscuits and crackers. Always ask for the "Parrot Brand"
American Biscuit and M'f'g co. Manufacturers of high class biscuits and crackers. Always ask for the "Parrot Brand"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906434/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Email marketing poster template, editable advertisement
Email marketing poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719609/email-marketing-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907612/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro home decor poster template, editable text and design
Retro home decor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784664/retro-home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906569/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
Hagan's Gallery of Fine Arts, 258 Westminster St.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907611/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable arts and crafts, hobby collage element design set
Editable arts and crafts, hobby collage element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884524/editable-arts-and-crafts-hobby-collage-element-design-setView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908015/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license