Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage ephemeramanuscriptbookspaper folderephemerajohn martinvintage book shelvestext boxBookplate: John B. Martin, approximately 1884-1897?Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 786 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1154 x 1761 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEco paper box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608612/eco-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseJohn Greenleaf Whittier, Amesbury, MA., manuscript article, 2 July 1847?: "New Hampshire Politics."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905169/photo-image-papers-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseEco paper box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608702/eco-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseLouise Chandler Moulton autograph postcard to Thomas Wentworth Higginson, Boston, 10 March 1884https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907885/image-vintage-books-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEco paper box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7620643/eco-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseElaine Goodale Eastman signed autograph note, Mount Washington, Mass., December 1877https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906311/image-flower-christmas-artFree Image from public domain licenseEco paper box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601286/eco-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseHealthful. Palatable. A superior article for puddings & jellies.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908031/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePatterned paper box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624791/patterned-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseA. T. Co's Battle Ax - a great big piece of Battle Ax plug for 10 cents.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908529/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary lover's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668511/library-lovers-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseClark's Mile-End Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup on a Nordic style shelfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815779/editable-magazine-mockup-nordic-style-shelfView licenseFoster's kid gloveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908618/fosters-kid-glovesFree Image from public domain licensePatterned paper box mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624751/patterned-paper-box-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseStandard Dictionary, twentieth century edition by Funk & Wagnalls Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906624/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBook mockup, editable hard cover designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192624/book-mockup-editable-hard-cover-designView licenseNew York and Havana Cigar Co., La Paz de Espanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906760/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable barn wooden shelf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15199794/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView licenseHot Box now and then - polar greasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908793/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBooks poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773812/books-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGold $3,000.00 plum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907054/gold-dollar300000-plumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable barn wooden shelf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15198055/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView licenseRidge's Food for infants and invalidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908127/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable barn wooden shelf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197628/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView licenseUse the White Mountain Ice Cream Freezer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908829/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401170/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseEdward Malley & Co, Chapel, Temple and Center Sts., New Haven, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907019/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773810/books-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChas L. Davis, as Alvin Joslin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908568/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBooks donation Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811684/books-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseI have bought it - Handy Box Shoe Blackinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906979/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable barn wooden shelf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197358/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView licenseStandard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColorful book border background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211165/colorful-book-border-background-editable-designView licenseCarpenter organs, Worcester, Mass, U. S. A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906474/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBook spine mockup template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24130717/book-spine-mockup-template-customizable-designView licenseBoss pat. cases, fine jewelry, solid silver and plated ware. Repairinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908002/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001070/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseSing-a-song of sixpence. It makes splendid biscuits and cakes. Try it! Aunt Sally Baking Powderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908061/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license