rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bookplate: John B. Martin, approximately 1884-1897?
Save
Edit Image
vintage ephemeramanuscriptbookspaper folderephemerajohn martinvintage book shelvestext box
Eco paper box mockup, editable design
Eco paper box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608612/eco-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView license
John Greenleaf Whittier, Amesbury, MA., manuscript article, 2 July 1847?: "New Hampshire Politics."
John Greenleaf Whittier, Amesbury, MA., manuscript article, 2 July 1847?: "New Hampshire Politics."
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905169/photo-image-papers-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain license
Eco paper box mockup, editable design
Eco paper box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608702/eco-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView license
Louise Chandler Moulton autograph postcard to Thomas Wentworth Higginson, Boston, 10 March 1884
Louise Chandler Moulton autograph postcard to Thomas Wentworth Higginson, Boston, 10 March 1884
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907885/image-vintage-books-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Eco paper box mockup, editable design
Eco paper box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7620643/eco-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView license
Elaine Goodale Eastman signed autograph note, Mount Washington, Mass., December 1877
Elaine Goodale Eastman signed autograph note, Mount Washington, Mass., December 1877
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906311/image-flower-christmas-artFree Image from public domain license
Eco paper box mockup, editable design
Eco paper box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601286/eco-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView license
Healthful. Palatable. A superior article for puddings & jellies.
Healthful. Palatable. A superior article for puddings & jellies.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908031/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Patterned paper box mockup, editable design
Patterned paper box mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624791/patterned-paper-box-mockup-editable-designView license
A. T. Co's Battle Ax - a great big piece of Battle Ax plug for 10 cents.
A. T. Co's Battle Ax - a great big piece of Battle Ax plug for 10 cents.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908529/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Library lover's day Instagram post template
Library lover's day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668511/library-lovers-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable magazine mockup on a Nordic style shelf
Editable magazine mockup on a Nordic style shelf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815779/editable-magazine-mockup-nordic-style-shelfView license
Foster's kid gloves
Foster's kid gloves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908618/fosters-kid-glovesFree Image from public domain license
Patterned paper box mockup element, customizable design
Patterned paper box mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624751/patterned-paper-box-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Standard Dictionary, twentieth century edition by Funk & Wagnalls Company
Standard Dictionary, twentieth century edition by Funk & Wagnalls Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906624/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Book mockup, editable hard cover design
Book mockup, editable hard cover design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192624/book-mockup-editable-hard-cover-designView license
New York and Havana Cigar Co., La Paz de Espana
New York and Havana Cigar Co., La Paz de Espana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906760/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15199794/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView license
Hot Box now and then - polar grease
Hot Box now and then - polar grease
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908793/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Books poster template, editable text and design
Books poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773812/books-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gold $3,000.00 plum.
Gold $3,000.00 plum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907054/gold-dollar300000-plumFree Image from public domain license
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15198055/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView license
Ridge's Food for infants and invalids
Ridge's Food for infants and invalids
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908127/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197628/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView license
Use the White Mountain Ice Cream Freezer.
Use the White Mountain Ice Cream Freezer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908829/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Book cover mockup, editable design
Book cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401170/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
Edward Malley & Co, Chapel, Temple and Center Sts., New Haven, Conn.
Edward Malley & Co, Chapel, Temple and Center Sts., New Haven, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907019/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram story template, editable text
Books Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773810/books-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chas L. Davis, as Alvin Joslin.
Chas L. Davis, as Alvin Joslin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908568/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Books donation Instagram story template, editable text and design
Books donation Instagram story template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811684/books-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView license
I have bought it - Handy Box Shoe Blacking
I have bought it - Handy Box Shoe Blacking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906979/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
Editable barn wooden shelf design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197358/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView license
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Colorful book border background editable design
Colorful book border background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211165/colorful-book-border-background-editable-designView license
Carpenter organs, Worcester, Mass, U. S. A.
Carpenter organs, Worcester, Mass, U. S. A.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906474/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book spine mockup template, customizable design
Book spine mockup template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24130717/book-spine-mockup-template-customizable-designView license
Boss pat. cases, fine jewelry, solid silver and plated ware. Repairing
Boss pat. cases, fine jewelry, solid silver and plated ware. Repairing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908002/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001070/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Sing-a-song of sixpence. It makes splendid biscuits and cakes. Try it! Aunt Sally Baking Powder
Sing-a-song of sixpence. It makes splendid biscuits and cakes. Try it! Aunt Sally Baking Powder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908061/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license