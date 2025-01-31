Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagepatentvintage dogchickenpostervintage catcigarette postervintage cigarettespublic domain postersDon't stop tobacco but take Baco=Curo, the only scientific cure for the tobacco habit.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 709 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3644 x 2153 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCute pets poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514955/cute-pets-poster-template-editable-textView licenseT. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for the hair, scalp & toilet. It has proved itself to be a positive cure for dandruff…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908023/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseIf I am Darwin's grandpa, it follows don't you see, that what is good for man and beast, is doubly good for me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906987/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWeird weather poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662792/weird-weather-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrown's Iron Bitters cures malaria, dyspepsia & female infirmities - the best tonichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906472/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold wild animals illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894425/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseBalm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908045/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licensePet expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12565642/pet-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpratt's Patent Limited. Pure Fibrine "Poultry Meal."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906876/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765138/dog-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWarners Safe Rheumatic Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907786/warners-safe-rheumatic-cureFree Image from public domain licensePet hotel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765898/pet-hotel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePolice: What causes the excitement? Don't you see? -- Jacquots blacking!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111743/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957516/pet-friendly-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed Star Cough Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907046/red-star-cough-cureFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBiliousine is a sure cure for sick headache, dyspepsia, constipation, sour stomach, indigestion, heartburn &c.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907458/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack wildlife illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888991/black-wildlife-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseJoe Michl's fifty little orphans.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907843/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889000/aesthetic-wildlife-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseDog holding a bouquet in its mouth.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907552/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePastel wildlife illustration collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888999/pastel-wildlife-illustration-collage-element-setView licenseLavinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907029/lavineFree Image from public domain licensePet couture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license"Our trust" Vegetine, the great blood purifierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905305/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePet walking service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13281176/pet-walking-service-poster-templateView licensePerfectly safe - Dr. Seth Arnold's Cough Killerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907043/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePet sitter wanted poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537284/pet-sitter-wanted-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuy your holiday goods of Wm. H. Frear, the "Trojan Santa Claus," and save money. Santa Claus' headquarters, Frear's Troy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePremium pet food poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868173/premium-pet-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA-corn salve knocks the toe corn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908527/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePet sitter wanted poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828523/pet-sitter-wanted-poster-templateView licenseWistar's Balsam of Wild Cherry for coughs and all lung diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906518/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825009/animal-shelter-poster-templateView licenseI have bought it - Handy Box Shoe Blackinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906979/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView licenseEureka Silkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907695/eureka-silkFree Image from public domain license