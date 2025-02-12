Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit Imageboliviavintage flower photographyvintage flowers photographflowerflower photographvintage postcardsvintage photographykantutaKantuta Flor Simbolica, BoliviaOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2512 x 3579 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCity and time poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21459405/city-and-time-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCordillera de los Andes, Boliviahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907541/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with dried flowers on a neutral background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22395779/png-background-textureView licensePanorámica La Paz - Bolivia = Panoramic La Paz - Boliviahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907850/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCocker spanielshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905316/cocker-spanielsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseU. S. S. Independencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906385/independenceFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Birthday card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767473/happy-birthday-card-template-editable-designView licenseColorful macaws are seen at many attractions throughout Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905267/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable element collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16611700/paper-collage-editable-element-collectionView licenseMonroe County Airport serving Rochester and surrounding areas, Rochester, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906338/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmall business brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23438341/image-flower-leaf-plantView licenseA painting of General Dwight D. Eisenhower, with a background portraying the struggle for liberty of the freedom loving…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907846/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement party invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981011/engagement-party-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseContinental Army huts in winter at Valley Forge, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907538/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCongrats paper collage mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071800/congrats-paper-collage-mockup-editable-designView licenseFort Bragg, North Carolinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906300/fort-bragg-north-carolinaFree Image from public domain licenseLetters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770304/letters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington Cathedral, Mount Saint Alban, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906493/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stylist and design studio Facebook post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21563340/image-potted-plant-flowersView licenseOgunquit, Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907810/ogunquit-maineFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495521/carnival-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseGiant Santashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905312/giant-santasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage camera, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579749/vintage-camera-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseDon't be blue, be happyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906281/dont-blue-happyFree Image from public domain licenseStudio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21493767/image-flowers-plant-aestheticView licensePortsmouth, Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906381/portsmouth-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9877853/grand-opening-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseGreetings from Floridahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906343/greetings-from-floridaFree Image from public domain licenseTravel postcard template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23779238/travel-postcard-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCat with a paw up to its closed eyeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905275/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLetters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952999/letters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMount Adams, Jefferson and Madison and gondola lift at Wildcat, N.H.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906337/photo-image-arts-vintage-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615713/get-well-soon-card-template-editable-designView licenseElephant Motel, Atlantic City, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906308/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981827/wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseColors pass in review during Virginia Military Institute dress paradehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907539/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePerfume shop Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21339011/image-jungle-flowers-plantView licenseXerox Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907984/xerox-buildingFree Image from public domain license