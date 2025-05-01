rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
For hand & machine, white, black & colors, Coat's
Save
Edit Image
vintage sewingvintage dogsewingdogvintage cardpublic domain sewinganimalvintage animal sewing
Birthday card, editable flyer template
Birthday card, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887677/birthday-card-editable-flyer-templateView license
Buy the new Remington sewing machine
Buy the new Remington sewing machine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906945/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Birthday card poster template, editable text & design
Birthday card poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887661/birthday-card-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Birthday card Twitter ad template, customizable design
Birthday card Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887689/birthday-card-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine.
White, black & colors for hand & machine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908021/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216375/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine.
White, black & colors for hand & machine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906489/image-arts-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain license
Birthday card Instagram post template, editable social media design
Birthday card Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884954/birthday-card-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine.
White, black & colors for hand & machine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906486/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Birthday card Facebook story template, editable text
Birthday card Facebook story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884953/birthday-card-facebook-story-template-editable-textView license
B. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powder
B. T. Babbitt's 1776 Soap Powder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906032/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Birthday card blog banner template, editable design & text
Birthday card blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884830/birthday-card-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
White, black and colors for hand and machine
White, black and colors for hand and machine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908017/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Editable Christmas dog design element set
Editable Christmas dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578555/editable-christmas-dog-design-element-setView license
Hauthaways Peerless Gloss, best dressing ever produced for ladies & children's boots and shoes.
Hauthaways Peerless Gloss, best dressing ever produced for ladies & children's boots and shoes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907616/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Christmas dog design element set
Editable Christmas dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578559/editable-christmas-dog-design-element-setView license
The improved "Domestic" sewing machine. Style no. 7, try it.
The improved "Domestic" sewing machine. Style no. 7, try it.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908698/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Christmas dog design element set
Editable Christmas dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578570/editable-christmas-dog-design-element-setView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907517/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party flyer, dog editable design remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung
Birthday party flyer, dog editable design remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704071/birthday-party-flyer-dog-editable-design-remixed-from-artworks-moriz-jungView license
The Standard rotary shuttle sewing machine - the nation's pride. Old style 30 stitches per minute. On the Standard 2000…
The Standard rotary shuttle sewing machine - the nation's pride. Old style 30 stitches per minute. On the Standard 2000…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908782/image-astronaut-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713038/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Use Raven Paste Stove Polish
Use Raven Paste Stove Polish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908826/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Event planner Instagram post template, editable text
Event planner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11056636/event-planner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Red business card mockup, editable product design
Red business card mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14360031/red-business-card-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Singer
Singer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908740/singerFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party invitation flyer, dog editable design remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung
Birthday party invitation flyer, dog editable design remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7703321/png-animal-beige-birthdayView license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906363/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party invitation flyer, dog editable design remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung
Birthday party invitation flyer, dog editable design remixed from artworks by Moriz Jung
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704318/png-animal-balloon-birthdayView license
Merrick Thread Co., Best Six Cord, 8.
Merrick Thread Co., Best Six Cord, 8.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907917/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137746/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grand circus. A-top of all.
Grand circus. A-top of all.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907799/grand-circus-a-top-allFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713037/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906475/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Facebook story template, editable design
Happy birthday Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713039/happy-birthday-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Willimantaic, the best thread for sewing machines
Willimantaic, the best thread for sewing machines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908039/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12423200/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
J & P. Coats' thread, best six cord cotton for sewing machines
J & P. Coats' thread, best six cord cotton for sewing machines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907838/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license