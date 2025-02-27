Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagepaper dollvintage ephemeradotpaper dolls vintagepolka dotdollsvintage letterephemera labelJoan paper doll in outfitsOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 450 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1477 x 3941 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAntique objects collage background, ephemera style, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101795/antique-objects-collage-background-ephemera-style-editable-designView licenseIda paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907759/ida-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage, ephemera style, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101788/antique-objects-collage-ephemera-style-editable-designView licenseBetty paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907696/betty-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage png sticker, ephemera style, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072859/antique-objects-collage-png-sticker-ephemera-style-editable-designView licenseBetty paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907712/betty-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage computer wallpaper, ephemera background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101811/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseGloria paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907714/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage iPhone wallpaper, ephemera background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9101815/antique-objects-collage-iphone-wallpaper-ephemera-background-editable-designView licenseAlice paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905603/alice-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licensePet treats label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517555/pet-treats-label-template-editable-designView licenseAlice paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905588/alice-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407689/easter-egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView licenseIda paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907736/ida-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseYe Old Stamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851992/old-stampView licenseAlice paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907647/alice-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy class Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407692/astronomy-class-facebook-post-templateView licenseDiana paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907708/diana-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical ephemera collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582579/vintage-botanical-ephemera-collage-designView licenseCarol paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907709/carol-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseParcel box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13878203/parcel-box-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnn paper doll in outfitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907701/ann-paper-doll-outfitsFree Image from public domain licenseOpen your heart Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931567/open-your-heart-facebook-post-templateView licenseWAFS Pilot 3 paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907809/wafs-pilot-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseMental health programs Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931560/mental-health-programs-facebook-post-templateView licenseGloria paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907747/gloria-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseElegant baby product label mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20950175/elegant-baby-product-label-mockup-customizable-designView licenseGloria paper doll clothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907713/gloria-paper-doll-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123728/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseIda paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907743/ida-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081970/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseDot paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905639/dot-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124955/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseRita paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907763/rita-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124953/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseBarbara paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907703/barbara-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterfly, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123731/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseRichard paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907768/richard-paper-dollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat collage art, fashionable cat with flowers and butterfly, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124957/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView licenseBilly paper dollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907697/billy-paper-dollFree Image from public domain license