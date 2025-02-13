Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage ephemeraephemeravintage postcardsenvelopeschool itemspostcardpublic domainberkshires massachusettsReward of MeritOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 774 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2130 x 1374 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLetters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952999/letters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907762/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract red circles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999018/image-art-circles-designView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907139/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract red circles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760595/png-abstract-american-artView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905539/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with postcards, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409595/image-heart-border-collageView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907767/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseSummer bloom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622349/summer-bloom-instagram-post-templateView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907766/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love quote phone wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20771085/self-love-quote-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905537/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseExperiential learning Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872414/experiential-learning-instagram-post-templateView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905535/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseVintage festive postcard, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22636884/image-background-christmas-designView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907769/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseLetters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770304/letters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907764/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535217/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905166/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276311/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseWatercolor by Genevieve Hutchinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905503/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278827/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseTown Hall Watercolorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907572/town-hall-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276309/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseGenevieve Hutchinson Poetry and Watercolor Commemorating Messenger Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907573/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Ephemera collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15174830/editable-ephemera-collage-design-element-setView licenseElaine Goodale Eastman signed autograph note, Mount Washington, Mass., December 1877https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906311/image-flower-christmas-artFree Image from public domain licenseScience education Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872384/science-education-instagram-post-templateView license1910 Happy New Yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907994/1910-happy-new-yearFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278736/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseLouise Chandler Moulton autograph postcard to Thomas Wentworth Higginson, Boston, 10 March 1884https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907885/image-vintage-books-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670008/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAphrodite, marble, fourth century B. C. Museum of Fine Arts, Bostonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908456/photo-image-art-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278740/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseGround around high school after Chelsea firehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906345/photo-image-vintage-fires-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNewspaper workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640008/newspaper-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of Homer, Hellenistic. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905942/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331069/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseMinoan snake goddess. Ivory and gold, 16th century B. C. Museum of Fine Arts, Bostonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908225/image-arts-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license