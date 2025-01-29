Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage ephemeraschool itemsvintageephemeravintage greetings cardartmountainpublic domainReward of MeritOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 755 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2212 x 1391 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPurple foldable card editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699617/purple-foldable-card-editable-mockup-elementView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907765/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licensePurple foldable card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695424/purple-foldable-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907762/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party poster, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907767/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519407/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907139/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements and frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611932/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905539/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame editable black bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724179/vintage-frame-editable-black-bread-backgroundView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905537/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Ephemera collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15174830/editable-ephemera-collage-design-element-setView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905535/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's Greetings card theme customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197475/image-transparent-png-torn-paperView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907764/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas, Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22562341/image-transparent-png-christmasView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907769/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseExperiential learning Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872414/experiential-learning-instagram-post-templateView licenseReward of Merithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905166/reward-meritFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517153/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView licenseGenevieve Hutchinson Poetry and Watercolor Commemorating Messenger Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907573/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWatercolor by Genevieve Hutchinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905503/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNational train day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512189/national-train-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTown Hall Watercolorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907572/town-hall-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseNational train day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512188/national-train-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license1910 Happy New Yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907994/1910-happy-new-yearFree Image from public domain licenseNewspaper workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640008/newspaper-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseElaine Goodale Eastman signed autograph note, Mount Washington, Mass., December 1877https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906311/image-flower-christmas-artFree Image from public domain licenseNational train day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732166/national-train-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLouise Chandler Moulton autograph postcard to Thomas Wentworth Higginson, Boston, 10 March 1884https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907885/image-vintage-books-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ephemera collage element, vintage design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517100/editable-ephemera-collage-element-vintage-design-setView licenseThe Elk at Whitcomb Summit overlooking Deerfield River Valley, Mohawk Trail, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908043/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557108/merry-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseLyrics of love & nature by Mary Berri Chapmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906260/image-roses-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWonderful time of the year, Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22217867/image-star-transparent-pngView licenseThurbers' strictly pure flavoring extractshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral mood board mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9148708/floral-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView licenseOn the way to Granvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908124/the-way-granvilleFree Image from public domain license