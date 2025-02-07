rawpixel
Mme Demorest's Cosmopolitan Emporium of Fashions, the representative pattern establishment
vintage labellabelreadingpostcardtrade cardemporiumvintage advertisementpostcards public domain
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
Lautz Bro's and Co.'s Soaps, Buffalo, N. Y. "Established 1853."
Frosted cookies label template, editable design
Dandy Soap
Vintage romantic postcard mockup, customizable design
White Swan Soap.
Coffee beans label template
"Domestic"
Vintage collage with retro elements and the word 'Journey' editable design
Chase & Sanborn's package teas. Each occupies a place by itself in the kingdom of tea.
Mustache Barber Shop Instagram post template
State Line for Europe
Experiential learning Instagram post template
Kendall M'f'g Co.'s Leader Soap
Floral tea blends Instagram post template
Healthful. Palatable. A superior article for puddings & jellies.
Brand poster template, editable text & design
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Dill pickles label template, editable design
Sing-a-song of sixpence. It makes splendid biscuits and cakes. Try it! Aunt Sally Baking Powder
Brand Instagram story template, editable text
The leading soaps of America
Vintage book sale Instagram post template, editable text
Barry's Tricopherous, established 1801. The oldest and the best. Guaranteed to restore the hair to bald heads and to make it…
Brand Instagram post template, editable text
Buy Daggett's Braid, of extra width and superior quality on rolls
Cat lover Instagram post template, editable text
Kerr's Spool Cotton, Six Cord. Kerr's thread. Highway robbery.
Coffee festival Instagram post template, editable text
Haute nouveaute, Mme. Demorest's reliable patterns. In sizes, illustrated & described. "What to wear," 15 cts. 7 1/2 stg.…
Brand blog banner template, editable text
I's easy to dye with Diamond Dyes
Poster, invitation card mockup, event advertisement
Compliments of the Sterling baking powder.
Vintage perfume Instagram post template
Dilworth's Coffee is unequaled.
Editable wedding announcement instagram template on gold and black background, we're getting married
New York and Havana Cigar Co., La Paz de Espana
You're invited editable vintage wedding badge template in black and gold
Buy thread, notions and dry goods of W. M. Stephens at the Stone Store, Clark's Mile End 60 Spool Cotton
