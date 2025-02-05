Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imageperfumepostcardvintage perfumehall's hair renewalvintage woman postcard19th centuryvintage patentpostcards public domainHall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer improves the growth and restore the youthful color and beauty of the hairOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1960 x 2928 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseHall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer prevents gray hairs and baldnesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907800/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932805/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseHall's Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer saved Papa's hair from turning gray, and falling off, and will save yours. Keeps the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906356/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView licenseBarry's Tricopherous, established 1801. The oldest and the best. Guaranteed to restore the hair to bald heads and to make it…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907629/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932802/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseT. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for ladies toilet. It will give you a luxurient head of hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908025/image-paper-arts-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777839/vintage-cosmetics-poster-templateView licenseT. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for the hair, scalp & toilet. It has proved itself to be a positive cure for dandruff…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908023/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseBuckingham's dye for the whiskers. Before using any dye my beard was gray. After using several inferior dyes behold the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907672/image-face-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseCorning's German Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907677/cornings-german-cologneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage perfume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549574/vintage-perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseVegetine, the great blood purifierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894039/vintage-clothing-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseEastmans Extract, wild roses, delicate & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907694/image-flowers-roses-artsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseOriental Tooth Paste, an unrivalled preparation for cleansing, beautifying & preserving the teeth & gums.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907938/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894026/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseLaird's Bloom of Youth, beautifies the complexionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907875/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseHumphrey's Witch Hazel Oil, the great household remedyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906177/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894063/vintage-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseDr. Kilmer's Female Remedy. Binghamton, N. Y. Consultation by mail free.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908711/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894024/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHumphreys' Witch Hazel Oil - an ointment for the people.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908686/image-plants-art-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723396/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseFlorida Water, Murray & Lanmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906305/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseThe breath of living blossoms. Photography can give us only the images of the flowers but in Murray & Lanman's Florida Water…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906193/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseAyer's Pills, the little favorites.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908047/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseFlorida Water, Murray & Lanmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906301/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseFlorida Water, Murray & Lanman. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16138458/image-animal-flowers-birdFree Image from public domain license